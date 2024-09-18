Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,810,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 23,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days. Approximately 14.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Erasca

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERAS. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Erasca in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,270,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the second quarter worth $13,924,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the second quarter worth $8,667,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the second quarter worth $5,899,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the second quarter worth $4,011,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Erasca from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Erasca from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Erasca Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Erasca stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,187,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,779. The company has a market capitalization of $501.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. Erasca has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts expect that Erasca will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

Featured Articles

