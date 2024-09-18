Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) CEO Marguerite M. Nader Sells 33,000 Shares

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,705,886.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ELS stock opened at $74.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.86. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Cim LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 41,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 744.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 221,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,885,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

