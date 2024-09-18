Energi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $526,912.75 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Energi has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $526,912.75 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0688 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00039327 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00013018 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,583,563 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

