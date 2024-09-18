Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Announces Dividend of $0.30

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:ENOG opened at GBX 914.50 ($12.08) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 970.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,038.74. The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 936.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Energean has a 1-year low of GBX 807.50 ($10.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,233 ($16.29).

In other news, insider Andrew Donald Bartlett acquired 5,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 998 ($13.18) per share, with a total value of £55,428.92 ($73,221.82). 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Energean from GBX 1,425 ($18.82) to GBX 1,565 ($20.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

