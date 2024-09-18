Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 314 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,231 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 89,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,767,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,457 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,686,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,503 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX opened at $481.26 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $341.85 and a one year high of $510.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $483.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up previously from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.91.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total value of $1,075,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,198,300.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,047 shares of company stock worth $16,843,806 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

