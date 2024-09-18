Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $855.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $886.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $812.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $768.20. The stock has a market cap of $181.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $899.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.