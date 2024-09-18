Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.2% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,870,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,711,000 after buying an additional 1,074,175 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,398,000 after buying an additional 819,019 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,986,000 after purchasing an additional 983,842 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,730 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $84.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $90.46. The company has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

