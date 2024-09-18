Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has $64,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 19.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 605,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after buying an additional 97,515 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Bank of America by 6.6% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,665,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,227,000 after buying an additional 102,700 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 265,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,391,986 shares of company stock worth $4,719,796,383 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $44.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.