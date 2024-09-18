Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $61.51

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.51 and traded as high as $63.29. Eisai shares last traded at $61.51, with a volume of 331,800 shares.

Eisai Trading Down 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

About Eisai

(Get Free Report)

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.