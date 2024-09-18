Eigenpie mstETH Price Hits $2,367.73 on Exchanges (MSTETH)

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Eigenpie mstETH token can currently be purchased for $2,367.73 or 0.03936351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eigenpie mstETH has a market cap of $523.98 million and $14,739.93 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Eigenpie mstETH Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 221,302 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io. Eigenpie mstETH’s official website is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 221,301.9726089. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,347.30715971 USD and is down -4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $11,336.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eigenpie mstETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eigenpie mstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

