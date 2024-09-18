Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 275,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,121,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Premier by 14.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,951,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,105,000 after purchasing an additional 773,207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier by 60.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,051,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,303,000 after purchasing an additional 772,392 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Premier by 8,726.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 374,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 370,192 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03.

Premier Announces Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Premier’s payout ratio is 131.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 1,319 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $26,327.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 102,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,241.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Premier news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 18,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $396,443.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,927 shares in the company, valued at $11,487,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $26,327.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 102,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,241.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,312 shares of company stock worth $3,154,400 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Premier Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

