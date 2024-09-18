ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Shares Gap Up to $1.75

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $1.85. ECARX shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 4,578 shares.

ECARX Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $588.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.

Get ECARX alerts:

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.