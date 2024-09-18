ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Shares Gap Up to $1.75

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $1.85. ECARX shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 4,578 shares.
ECARX Stock Down 2.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $588.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.
ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ECARX Company Profile
ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ECARX
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Smartsheet Is a Smart Buy for Traders and Investors: Here’s Why
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 2 Avocado Stocks Proving the Superfood Can Be a Super Investment
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Trucking Stocks Rebound: Big Rigs, Bigger Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.