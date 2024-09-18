Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Down 9.3% in August

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $106,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
EIM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.86. 111,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,807. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $10.88.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend
About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.
