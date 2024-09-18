E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 131,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 43,160 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter worth $1,425,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $2,033,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter worth $1,495,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 14.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $83,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $83,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,089,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,626. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average of $59.66. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $70.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Incyte from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.76.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

