E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) by 1,610.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,675 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cabaletta Bio were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CABA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 65.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter valued at $305,000.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Cabaletta Bio Trading Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ CABA opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $202.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on CABA

Cabaletta Bio Profile

(Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.