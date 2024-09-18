E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,106 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 20.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Arista Networks by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $360.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.02. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $376.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.63.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total transaction of $221,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total transaction of $221,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total value of $542,641.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,665,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,989 shares of company stock worth $37,891,416 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

