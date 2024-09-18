E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,106 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 20.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Arista Networks by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $360.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.02. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $376.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.63.
Insider Activity at Arista Networks
In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total transaction of $221,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total transaction of $221,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total value of $542,641.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,665,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,989 shares of company stock worth $37,891,416 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
