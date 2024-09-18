Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Down 11.6% in August

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,800 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 483,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.5 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock remained flat at $5.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. 775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,222. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $6.44.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

