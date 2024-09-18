Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Down 11.6% in August

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,800 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 483,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.5 days.
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance
Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock remained flat at $5.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. 775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,222. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $6.44.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
