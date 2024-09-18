Disciplined Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Disciplined Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 202,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $277.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.62. The company has a market capitalization of $416.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $279.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

