Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Acquired by Kooman & Associates

Kooman & Associates grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Kooman & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 453.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 934,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,944,000 after purchasing an additional 765,902 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 155.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,124,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,898,000 after purchasing an additional 684,369 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 281.5% during the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 808,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,048,000 after purchasing an additional 596,826 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 553,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,001,000 after purchasing an additional 299,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,037,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,788,000 after buying an additional 294,409 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

