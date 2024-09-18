Denali Advisors LLC Invests $236,000 in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,530,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the first quarter valued at $4,917,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 10.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 780,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,755,000 after purchasing an additional 74,351 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,963,000 after buying an additional 59,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $2,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David C. Hisey sold 12,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $876,196.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STC

Stewart Information Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $75.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.