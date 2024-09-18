Denali Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,800 OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth $62,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 437.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.01. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $18.96.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $170.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.