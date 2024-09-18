Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in August

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,694,500 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 4,984,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,868.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Delivery Hero to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Read Our Latest Report on Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero Stock Performance
About Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Delivery Hero
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Spotlight on ZIM: Take Advantage of Shipping Stock Upside
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Seize the Opportunity: Beyond Meat’s New Steak Could Spark Growth
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.