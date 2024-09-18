Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in August

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,694,500 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 4,984,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,868.1 days.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Delivery Hero to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

