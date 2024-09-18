Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in August

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Decisive Dividend Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DEDVF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176. Decisive Dividend has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94.

Decisive Dividend Company Profile

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

