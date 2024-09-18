Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in August

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Decisive Dividend Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of DEDVF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176. Decisive Dividend has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94.
Decisive Dividend Company Profile
