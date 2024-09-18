DecisionPoint Financial LLC Buys 55 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IVV opened at $566.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $488.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.15. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $569.69.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

