Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Datadog by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,842,000 after buying an additional 28,394 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 373.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $16,618,978.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 279,025 shares in the company, valued at $36,482,518.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $42,517,854.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,997 shares of company stock worth $68,517,631. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

Datadog Trading Up 0.5 %

DDOG opened at $111.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.81. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.78, a PEG ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

