DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Short Interest Up 11.1% in August

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DarioHealth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DarioHealth stock. Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,322,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,448 shares during the quarter. DarioHealth accounts for approximately 0.5% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Appian Way Asset Management LP owned 4.86% of DarioHealth worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarioHealth Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. 212,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.26. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.43. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.64% and a negative net margin of 265.33%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

