Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI opened at $161.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.41.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.18.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $65,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,483.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

