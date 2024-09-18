Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dalrada Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:DFCO traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. Dalrada Financial has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About Dalrada Financial

See Also

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and provides prescription management, education, nursing, and total health solutions; distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers.

