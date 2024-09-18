Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Cytosorbents to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Cytosorbents Stock Up 6.5 %

CTSO stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a market cap of $71.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 131.84% and a negative net margin of 68.70%. The company had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 188.0% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.0% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 67,181 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 121,294 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 299,103 shares during the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

