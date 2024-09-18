CyberConnect (CYBER) Price Tops $3.22 on Top Exchanges

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. One CyberConnect token can now be bought for about $3.22 or 0.00005367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CyberConnect has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. CyberConnect has a market capitalization of $86.84 million and $10.49 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberConnect Profile

CyberConnect’s genesis date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,007,517 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com. CyberConnect’s official website is cyber.co.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 27,007,517 in circulation.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberConnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

