Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Short Interest Update

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cue Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $15.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CUE

Cue Biopharma Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CUE traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,150. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.96. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 142.93% and a negative net margin of 566.02%. The company had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 100.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 150,457 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.