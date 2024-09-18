CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $268.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.59 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.02, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at $45,521,111.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,306,394. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.16.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

