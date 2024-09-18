Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on COIHY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of Croda International stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,868. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

