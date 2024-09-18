Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Short Interest Update

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,653.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Crocs by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Crocs by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.27.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $138.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Crocs has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

