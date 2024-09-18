Critical Survey: Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) vs. XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP)

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) and XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rimini Street and XBP Europe”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $429.43 million 0.39 $26.06 million $0.24 7.71 XBP Europe $157.86 million 0.21 -$11.05 million N/A N/A

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than XBP Europe.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street 3.80% -73.91% 8.43% XBP Europe N/A N/A -18.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Rimini Street and XBP Europe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rimini Street and XBP Europe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 1 0 0 2.00 XBP Europe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rimini Street currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 143.24%. Given Rimini Street’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than XBP Europe.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of XBP Europe shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Rimini Street shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 82.5% of XBP Europe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Rimini Street has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XBP Europe has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rimini Street beats XBP Europe on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rimini Street

(Get Free Report)

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems. In addition, the company offers Rimini Watch, a suite of observability solutions that include monitoring and system health check solutions; Rimini Consult, a suite of professional services for clients' enterprise software customization, configuration, implementation, integration, interoperability, migration, staff augmentation, and other project needs; and Rimini Custom, a program that expands support and related services to a broader portfolio of enterprise software. The company serves Fortune 500 companies and Fortune Global 100 companies across various industries. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About XBP Europe

(Get Free Report)

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries. This segment also offers automation of accounts payable and accounts receivables processes and seeks to integrate buyers and suppliers, as well as engages in digital transformation business. The Technology segment engages in the sale of recurring software licenses and related maintenance, and hardware solutions, as well as provision of related maintenance and professional services. In addition, the company offers XBP platform that provides a secured network allowing billers, consumers, and businesses to communicate and transact; XBP Omnidirect, a cloud-based platform that provides enterprise level client communication management; and Reaktr.ai for cybersecurity, data modernization and cloud management, and generative AI. Further, it provides request to pay solutions; enterprise information management solutions; robotic process automation solutions; digital mailroom and records digitization solutions; business process management and intelligent workflow automation solutions; integrated communications solution; banking and financial industry solutions and services; cross-border payments; digitization of checks; confirmation of payee; and mortgage and loan management solutions. The company is based in Egham, the United Kingdom. XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Exela Technologies, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.