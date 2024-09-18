Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 806,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.49% of Credo Technology Group worth $25,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,063,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,202,000 after buying an additional 1,072,301 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,375,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after buying an additional 45,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,112,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,473,000 after buying an additional 242,428 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,224,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,713,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after purchasing an additional 413,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $1,511,950.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,498,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,116,568.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $1,511,950.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,498,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,116,568.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 143,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $3,704,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,529,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,140,753.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,036,190 shares of company stock worth $31,033,447 in the last quarter. 23.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 1.9 %

CRDO opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.33 and a beta of 2.26.

Credo Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.