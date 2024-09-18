Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Chi Fung Cheng Sells 55,000 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $1,552,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,058,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,633,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,763,300.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $1,709,400.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $1,503,150.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $1,476,750.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,611,500.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $1,684,650.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $1,511,950.00.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -151.33 and a beta of 2.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CRDO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.