Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 19th. Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $83.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $940.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRL. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

