Context Capital Management LLC Has $13.76 Million Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Context Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Bitcoin Trust worth $13,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,017,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.