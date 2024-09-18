Context Capital Management LLC Has $13.76 Million Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2024

Context Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBITFree Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Bitcoin Trust worth $13,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,017,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.