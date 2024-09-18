Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Short Interest Down 10.3% in August

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,800 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 474,900 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In other Contango Ore news, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $157,704.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,139,247.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Aaron Clark sold 1,375 shares of Contango Ore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $29,782.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $565,152.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTGO. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 480,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Contango Ore by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Contango Ore by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Contango Ore by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Contango Ore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Contango Ore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

CTGO traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,055. Contango Ore has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.50). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Contango Ore will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

