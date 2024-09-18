ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.06.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $108.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.64. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $101.29 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

