Concordium Price Up 27.9% Over Last Week (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Concordium has a market capitalization of $35.08 million and $342,719.66 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Concordium has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,475,114,421 coins and its circulating supply is 9,925,983,329 coins. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

