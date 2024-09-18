COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CMPS

COMPASS Pathways Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $493.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.27. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,812,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at about $664,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 43.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Free Report

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.