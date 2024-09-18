Comparing Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU)

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) and Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Magnite and Hanryu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 0 10 0 3.00 Hanryu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnite currently has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.48%. Given Magnite’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Magnite is more favorable than Hanryu.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $619.71 million 2.99 -$159.18 million ($0.64) -20.50 Hanryu $794,166.00 15.11 -$9.29 million N/A N/A

This table compares Magnite and Hanryu”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hanryu has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Magnite.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and Hanryu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite -0.83% 3.74% 1.01% Hanryu N/A -93.86% -52.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.4% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hanryu shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Magnite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Magnite beats Hanryu on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnite



Magnite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers. It markets its solutions through sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Hanryu



Hanryu Holdings, Inc. operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

