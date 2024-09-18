Coin98 Market Cap Reaches $96.24 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $96.24 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002031 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,194,325 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

