Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CFO James S. Cox Sells 18,700 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $457,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,173.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -309.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 361.0% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

