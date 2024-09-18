China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Up 9.5% in August

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.
