Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on October 15th

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 89.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.5%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ REFI opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $311.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.20.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

