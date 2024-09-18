Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,020,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 20,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days. Currently, 17.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CHK traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $73.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,054. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.84. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.46.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

