Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR) versus StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Head to Head Comparison

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) and Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for StoneCo and Cheer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 1 1 8 0 2.70 Cheer 0 0 0 0 N/A

StoneCo presently has a consensus target price of $17.80, indicating a potential upside of 44.60%. Given StoneCo’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Cheer.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

StoneCo has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheer has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares StoneCo and Cheer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo 15.27% 13.21% 3.97% Cheer N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StoneCo and Cheer”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $2.41 billion 1.57 $318.89 million $1.11 11.09 Cheer $155.95 million 0.16 $30.48 million N/A N/A

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than Cheer.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Cheer shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of StoneCo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of Cheer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

StoneCo beats Cheer on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

(Get Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. The company served small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Cheer

(Get Free Report)

Cheer Holding, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an integrated e-commerce service with professionally produced content; CHEERS Video app, a media platform that engages users with content; and CHEERS e-Mall, an e-Mall app that offers products to the users through third party merchants through live streaming, online short videos, and online games. The company also provides CHEERS Telepathy, an artificial intelligence content creation platform; CHEERS Open Data, a platform that provides industry solutions; CheerCar, an interactive entertainment app; CheerReal, a digital collection NFT app; and production, such as short videos, online variety shows, online drama, live stream, and Cheers series. In addition, it is developing CheerChat App, a social app; and CHEERS Metaverse, a platform to provide immersive digital experiences. The company was formerly known as Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheer Holding, Inc. in November 2023. Cheer Holding, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.